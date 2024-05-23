Southern Co's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Southern Co's Dividends

Southern Co (SO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on 2024-06-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Southern Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Southern Co Do?

Southern Co is one of the largest utilities in the U.S., serving 9 million customers with vertically integrated electric utilities in three states and natural gas distribution utilities in four states. It owns 50 gigawatts of rate-regulated generating capacity, primarily for serving customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Its subsidiary, Southern Power, owns 13 gigawatts of natural gas generation and renewable energy across the U.S., selling the electricity primarily under long-term contracts.

1791046492778295296.png

A Glimpse at Southern Co's Dividend History

Southern Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1986, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat—a title reserved for companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 38 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1791046510629253120.png

Breaking Down Southern Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

Southern Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.62%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. The company's annual dividend growth rates over the past three, five, and ten years have been 3.10%, 3.20%, and 3.30%, respectively. Based on Southern Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Southern Co stock as of today is approximately 4.12%.

1791046529289711616.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio, currently at 0.77, suggests that Southern Co retains a significant part of its earnings, which supports future growth and stability. Southern Co's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, combined with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its strong profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Ensuring the sustainability of dividends requires robust growth metrics. Southern Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a solid growth trajectory. The company's revenue has grown by approximately 6.30% per year on average, although this rate underperforms about 61.9% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also reflect a strong capability to sustain dividends long-term.

Conclusion

Considering Southern Co's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and a solid payout ratio coupled with high profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. Southern Co's strategic initiatives and financial health suggest a sustainable dividend policy that could appeal to value investors focused on steady income streams. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium provides tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.