On May 13, 2024, James Wirth, President & CEO / Chairman, 10% Owner of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT, Financial), purchased 400 shares of the company. This transaction was recorded through an SEC Filing.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on hotel ownership and management. The company's portfolio includes properties that offer suite accommodations and traditional hotel rooms, catering to a range of guests and travel needs.

The insider's recent acquisition involved shares priced at $528.96 each, totaling $211,584. This purchase follows a pattern over the past year where the insider has acquired a total of 20,361 shares. Notably, there have been no sales reported by the insider during this period.

Over the past year, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has seen a total of 30 insider buys and no insider sales, indicating a positive sentiment among the company's insiders regarding its stock performance and future outlook.

The stock's market cap stands at $12.135 million as of the latest trading price. The price-earnings ratio is currently 42.03, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.81 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is priced at $528.96 with a GF Value of $2.72, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 194.47. This valuation suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the future prospects of InnSuites Hospitality Trust, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting caution.

