On May 14, 2024, G Sievert, President and Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. The company is known for its robust network coverage and a variety of plans aimed at catering to different customer needs.

The shares were sold at a price of $163.02 each, totaling $6,520,800. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where G Sievert has sold a total of 256,500 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

As of the date of the sale, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $190.64 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.13, which is above the industry median of 15.98.

The current stock price of $163.02 compares to a GF Value of $146.79, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

