On May 13, 2024, Director Kelvin Westbrook sold 10,879 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $163.49, totaling approximately $1,779,930.71.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides wireless voice and data services under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as sells related accessories and devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,879 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc currently has a market cap of approximately $190.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.13, which is above the industry median of 15.98.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of T-Mobile US Inc is estimated at $146.79 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The above insider trend image reflects the selling and buying patterns of insiders over the past year, highlighting the absence of purchases and predominance of sales.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation compared to its intrinsic value, indicating that it is currently trading above what is considered its fair value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how those closest to the company view its stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.