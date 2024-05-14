On May 14, 2024, van der Vaart Sandra D, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $210.83 each, totaling $421,660.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings operates as a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, the company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,454 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings currently has a market cap of approximately $17.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.99, which is above both the industry median of 32.87 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $222.64, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions.

