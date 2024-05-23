What's Driving ACM Research Inc's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), a key player in the semiconductor industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the stock has decreased by 6.61%, settling at $24.83. However, looking at a broader timeline, ACMR has seen an impressive increase of 19.53% over the past three months. Currently, the company is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $31.09, despite being previously tagged as a possible value trap with a past GF Value of $34.51.

Overview of ACM Research Inc

ACM Research Inc specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This technology is crucial for semiconductor manufacturers, as it helps remove particles and contaminants during the fabrication of integrated circuits, thereby enhancing product yield. The company's innovative offerings include space alternated phase shift technology and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology, which are essential for both conventional and advanced semiconductor wafer processing. 1791109095533735936.png

Assessing ACM Research's Profitability

ACM Research boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating robust profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin stands at 17.65%, which is higher than 81.86% of its peers in the semiconductor industry. Additionally, ACMR's Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.92%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.18%, both metrics surpassing the majority of their industry counterparts. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also impressive at 10.54%. These figures not only highlight ACMR's efficiency in generating profits from its investments but also its ability to sustain these profits over time. 1791109114357772288.png

Growth Trajectory of ACM Research

ACMR's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its exceptional growth performance. The company has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 51.70% and a 5-Year Rate of 45.20%, both significantly higher than the majority of its industry peers. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 25.61%. Furthermore, ACMR's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 118.60%, with a 5-Year Rate at 59.50%, showcasing strong earnings growth. 1791109131671859200.png

Notable Investors in ACM Research

ACM Research has attracted the attention of several prominent investors. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) holds 157,500 shares, representing 0.25% of the company, while Jim Simons and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) hold 145,800 and 145,500 shares, respectively. These investments underscore the confidence these seasoned investors have in ACMR's market position and future growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

ACM Research operates in a competitive environment with key players such as Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial), Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR, Financial), and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial). These companies have market caps of $1.03 billion, $1.29 billion, and $330.802 million, respectively, positioning ACMR well within its competitive set in terms of market capitalization and industry influence.

Conclusion

Despite recent price volatility, ACM Research Inc demonstrates strong profitability and exceptional growth within the semiconductor industry. The company's current market valuation, according to the GF Value, suggests it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for value appreciation. With the backing of notable investors and a solid competitive stance, ACMR remains a compelling investment option in the technology sector.

