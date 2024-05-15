On May 15, 2024, Director Christopher Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $361.64 per share, totaling $1,446,560.

Waters Corp specializes in the production of analytical instruments, software, and reagents for scientific research and diagnostics. The company's products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biochemicals, and more, providing essential tools for various research and development processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares of Waters Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Waters Corp were trading at $361.64 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $21.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.61, which is above both the industry median of 32.87 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Waters Corp is estimated at $337.79 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent trading prices relative to the GF Value.

