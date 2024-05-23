Insights from the Latest 13F Filing

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at Wedgewood, has made significant adjustments in his investment strategy during the first quarter of 2024. With an 18-year tenure at Wedgewood and a solid educational background from the University of Missouri, Rolfe's investment philosophy focuses on long-term wealth creation by investing in companies with dominant, irreplaceable products or services, consistent revenue growth, high profitability, and strong, shareholder-oriented management.

Key Position Increases

During this quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) has increased his stake in a notable company:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) saw an addition of 10,969 shares, bringing the total to 60,193 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 22.28% increase in share count and a 1.14% impact on the current portfolio, totaling a value of $31,152,760.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Rolfe has also decided to exit positions in the following company:

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial): All 1,552 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.05% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several stocks, including:

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) was reduced by 16,198 shares, resulting in a -15.86% decrease in shares and a -1.57% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter and has returned 0.28% over the past 3 months and 34.09% year-to-date.

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) was reduced by 1,928 shares, resulting in a -2.34% reduction in shares and a -0.13% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $329.19 during the quarter and has returned 14.67% over the past 3 months and 17.38% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 19 stocks. The top holdings were 9.24% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 8.28% in Meta Platforms Inc (META), 7.9% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), 7.4% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), and 6.77% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 7 of the 11 industries: Technology, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Healthcare, and Energy.

This strategic realignment in Rolfe's portfolio highlights a cautious yet opportunistic approach to navigating the current market dynamics, particularly with the significant adjustments in holdings like Meta Platforms Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on these developments as they unfold.

