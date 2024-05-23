David Rolfe's Strategic Shifts in Q1 2024: A Closer Look at Meta Platforms Inc

Wedgewood Partners releases its 1st-quarter portfolio update

Summary
  • Rolfe's firm trimmed several holdings during the first quarter.
  • Reductions took place in holdings like Meta, Taiwan Semiconductor and Copart.
Insights from the Latest 13F Filing

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at Wedgewood, has made significant adjustments in his investment strategy during the first quarter of 2024. With an 18-year tenure at Wedgewood and a solid educational background from the University of Missouri, Rolfe's investment philosophy focuses on long-term wealth creation by investing in companies with dominant, irreplaceable products or services, consistent revenue growth, high profitability, and strong, shareholder-oriented management.

Key Position Increases

During this quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) has increased his stake in a notable company:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) saw an addition of 10,969 shares, bringing the total to 60,193 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 22.28% increase in share count and a 1.14% impact on the current portfolio, totaling a value of $31,152,760.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Rolfe has also decided to exit positions in the following company:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial): All 1,552 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.05% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several stocks, including:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) was reduced by 16,198 shares, resulting in a -15.86% decrease in shares and a -1.57% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter and has returned 0.28% over the past 3 months and 34.09% year-to-date.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) was reduced by 1,928 shares, resulting in a -2.34% reduction in shares and a -0.13% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $329.19 during the quarter and has returned 14.67% over the past 3 months and 17.38% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 19 stocks. The top holdings were 9.24% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 8.28% in Meta Platforms Inc (META), 7.9% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), 7.4% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), and 6.77% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 7 of the 11 industries: Technology, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Healthcare, and Energy.

This strategic realignment in Rolfe's portfolio highlights a cautious yet opportunistic approach to navigating the current market dynamics, particularly with the significant adjustments in holdings like Meta Platforms Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on these developments as they unfold.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
