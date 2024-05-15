Q4 2024 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited.



Sanjay Kirloskar - Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of catalyst of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all who are joining us on this call today. I hope you've had an opportunity to go through our financial results and investor presentation, which has been uploaded on the stock exchanges and on the company's website. On this call with me, I have Mr