John Hayden, Executive Vice President and Controller of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial), sold 1,767 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc, headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, is a global provider of life reinsurance and financial solutions, helping clients effectively manage risk and capital. The company's operations span across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia, offering a diverse range of products and services including life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,767 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Reinsurance Group of America Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc were trading at $206.85. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $13.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.22, which is above both the industry median of 12.1 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Reinsurance Group of America Inc is estimated at $174.50 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Reinsurance Group of America Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

