Under Armour's New CEO Kevin Plank Initiates Major Restructuring Plan

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Under Armour (UAA, Financial) founder Kevin Plank, who recently returned as CEO, has launched an extensive restructuring plan aimed at revitalizing the brand. This initiative marks the second major overhaul for UAA within a year, following the brief tenure of former CEO Stephanie Linnartz.

The company's stock has been relatively stagnant, trading between $6.00 and $10.00 over the past year, which is about 60% lower than its 2021 levels. Kevin Plank has warned that the new strategy might lead to a significant revenue decline in FY25 (Mar), including a 15-17% drop in North America.

Despite the focus on the restructuring plan, UAA reported a Q4 (Mar) adjusted EPS of $0.11 on revenues of $1.33 billion, a 4.7% year-over-year decline, aligning with market expectations.

Key aspects of Kevin Plank's strategy include:

  • Reducing product SKUs by approximately 25% to streamline offerings.
  • Shortening the product-to-market timeline to 12 months.
  • Refocusing on the men's apparel segment in North America to enhance brand perception.
  • Expanding the direct-to-consumer line with exclusive in-store and online products, while maintaining a strong wholesale presence.

The overhaul also involves simplifying operations by cutting down on consultants and suppliers. This decision follows investor skepticism regarding the abrupt CEO change from Stephanie Linnartz to Kevin Plank. However, the announcement of a $500 million repurchase plan and some positive movement in stock prices post-restructuring news indicate growing investor optimism.

While these changes are ambitious, it may be prudent to wait for tangible improvements in UAA's quarterly performance before drawing conclusions on the success of the new strategies.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.