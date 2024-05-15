May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Manabu Chikumoto

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Corporate Executive Officer

* Minoru Kida

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation - VP & CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Go Miyamoto

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hidemitsu Umebayashi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mikiya Yamada

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Shigeki Okazaki

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Basic Material Research Team & Analyst of Chemicals, Textiles, Electronic Materials of Japan



Unidentified Company Representative -



I would like to thank all the investors for attending the Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Earnings Conference Call despite a