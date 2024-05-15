May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Manabu Chikumoto
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Corporate Executive Officer
* Minoru Kida
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation - VP & CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Go Miyamoto
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Hidemitsu Umebayashi
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Mikiya Yamada
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Shigeki Okazaki
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Basic Material Research Team & Analyst of Chemicals, Textiles, Electronic Materials of Japan
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
I would like to thank all the investors for attending the Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Earnings Conference Call despite a
Full Year 2024 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 15, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...