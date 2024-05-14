On May 14, 2024, Nikhil Lalwani, President & CEO of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP, Financial), executed a sale of 16,669 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 130,208 shares.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, based in Baudette, Minnesota, is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The products focus primarily on the areas of hormones and steroids, complex formulations, and controlled substances.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $66.1 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 40.36, which is above the industry median of 24.32.

The GF Value of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is calculated at $58.73, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 48 insider sells at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling activities.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, providing an insight into the insider's trading activities and potential outlook on the company's stock value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.