On May 15, 2024, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $272.9 each, totaling $545,800.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,640 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys.

The company's shares were trading at $272.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.08 billion. United Therapeutics Corp holds a price-earnings ratio of 12.87, which is lower than both the industry median of 28.295 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $283.05, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at United Therapeutics Corp.

