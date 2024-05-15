On May 15, 2024, James Edgemond, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), sold 40,160 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 40,160 shares and purchased none.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $272.69 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $12.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.87, which is lower than both the industry median of 28.295 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $283.05, suggesting that United Therapeutics Corp is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 61 insider sells at United Therapeutics Corp, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider continues the trend of sales observed over the year, reflecting ongoing insider activity in the stock. Investors and stakeholders may find this trend worth noting as they assess the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

