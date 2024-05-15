On May 15, 2024, Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $140.21 each, totaling approximately $3,393,462.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company is also a part-owner of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, positioning it as a leader in the cruise industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,378 shares of Royal Caribbean Group and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Royal Caribbean Group has a market cap of $36.76 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.41, which is below both the industry median of 19.825 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Royal Caribbean Group is $140.34, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

