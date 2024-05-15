On May 15, 2024, Russell Gordon, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RPM International Inc (RPM, Financial), executed a sale of 11,665 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 11,665 shares, with no recorded purchases.

RPM International Inc (RPM, Financial) is a company known for its manufacturing of specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets. The company's products include sealants, coatings, and building materials.

The shares were sold at a price of $114.16, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,331,606.40. This sale occurred at a time when RPM International Inc's market cap stands at $14.56 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 26.05, which is above both the industry median of 24.355 and the historical median for the company. RPM International Inc's GF Value is estimated at $100.69, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The valuation metrics indicate that RPM International Inc's stock price exceeds the levels supported by historical trading multiples and intrinsic value estimates, which include adjustments based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 10 insider sales at RPM International Inc, highlighting a trend of insider selling.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in RPM International Inc.

