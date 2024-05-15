On May 15, 2024, Walter Rakowich, a Director at Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial), sold 2,145 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 3,387 shares.

Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and management of healthcare properties. The company's portfolio includes senior housing communities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare-related facilities.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ventas Inc were priced at $48.4. The company's market cap was approximately $19.72 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $53.89, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are part of the factors used to determine the GF Value. These are combined with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s historical performance and future business estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Ventas Inc, but there have been four insider sells, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

The insider transaction history and current stock valuation suggest that potential investors should closely monitor the insider activities and market valuation metrics of Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial) to make informed investment decisions.

