On May 15, 2024, Collins Jesse E. Jr., Group President of Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), sold 9,626 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 18,217 shares and made no purchases.

Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), a company specializing in infrastructure-related products and solutions, has seen a pattern of insider selling with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 7 insider sells in total during this period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Arcosa Inc were priced at $88.71. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.73, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 15.58 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $67.06, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This suggests that Arcosa Inc is modestly overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

