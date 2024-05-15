Q1 2024 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Welcome all to the presentation of Eolus Q1 report for 2024. Eolus developer of the renewable energy projects were active in seven countries, we've been in the business since the 1990s. So for more than three decades were growing rapidly. We're investing heavily in both a product portfolio and in organization and people. We have a more or less doubled both headcount and the product portfolio over the last 18 months.



We develop and sell renewable projects that with the contract on behalf of our customers. We also do technical and commercial asset management on behalf of our customers and have been entrusted by almost one gigawatt of operating assets to have it all there behalf. This is how the product portfolio has grown over the last four quarters.



And how is the split between technology and markets. You can see on the pie chart to the left that the offshore wind now amounts to 11 gigawatt and is the largest technology in terms of the megawatt followed by onshore wind and the solar PB projects.