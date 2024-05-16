Q1 2024 Idex Biometrics ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Vincent Graziani - Idex Biometrics ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation for IDEX Biometrics. Thank you all for joining. I'm Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Joining me once again, today is Catharina Eklof, our Chief Commercial Officer. She will be reviewing all of the commercial and market activities for us again once today. Let's get going before we start it's always a good idea to acknowledge the normal disclaimers. This presentation will contain some forward-looking statements. And again, none of these are to be construed as guidance and everything is subject to change with that normal disclaimer.



Let's let's move on. So before we start on the overall, I think it's good to review where we were at the end of last quarter. When we talked about our strategy, IDEX is addressing a large market opportunity, multi-billion dollars for biometric smart cards worldwide. The Company has a complete solution strategy driving market adoption, and this this is a pivot for the company where we started out originally, like others in the space is just