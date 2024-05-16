Q1 2024 Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Panicos Nicolaou - Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our financial results conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. I am joined by Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director Finance; and Annita Pavlou, Manager, IR and ESG. After my introductory remarks, Eliza will go into more detail on our financial performance. And then we would be happy to take your questions both during this conference call and afterwards.

