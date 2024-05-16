Q1 2024 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Q1 report for 2024. On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. On today's call, we will start with the significant highlights and recent key events. This will be followed by a portfolio update before moving to financials and priorities ahead. As mentioned, after the presentation, we will open up for questions.



At Ascelia Pharma, we identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within rare cancer conditions. We have two drugs in our pipeline. Orviglance has now been advanced to the registration phase as we have successfully completed the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. Orviglance has orphan drug designation from the FDA and is targeting an addressable market opportunity of $800 million.



Oncoral is ready to start Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in Phase 1 and a high level of unmet medical need. We are based in Norway and Sweden and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2019.



In Q1, we