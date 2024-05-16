Q1 2024 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2024 presentation. My name is Emil SallnÃ¤s; and together with our CFO, Linn GÃ¤fvert, I will present today. From this Q1 onwards, we will drive up for us new way of presenting without video.



This is the agenda for today. And before we go into the quarterly update and financials, I just quickly want to start by giving you a short introduction to Viva Wine. We have two major segments, Nordics and eCom.



In the Nordic monopoly market, we are the market leader in wine. We also have a profitable eCom business in Europe with strong growth potential. Our operating companies are in the Nordic monopoly markets, Sweden, Finland, Norway, while our eCom business is based in Germany, which is also our main market for eCom.



We are operating three platforms in eCom, Vicampo, WeinfÃ¼rst, and Wine In Black. In the quarter, we continued our Eastern European expansion by launching WeinfÃ¼rst Bulgaria. This means that we are now present in 11 markets in total.



Now let's move on to the