Q1 2024 Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Iraklis Sbarounis - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. - CFO



Welcome to the presentation of Acambis cycle-time results for the first quarter of 2024. We will discuss matters of a forward-looking nature and actual results may differ from the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Please read through the relevant disclaimer on Slide 2, so starting the presentation on slide four and the executive summary, I'm pleased to present the highlights of the first quarter of 2024. It has been a very positive one. This marks the first quarter that we have been fully spot exposed across both our VLCC and Suezmax fleets. We achieved fleet-wide time charter equivalent of over $63,000 per vessel