Q1 2025 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephanie Wissink - Walmart Inc. - SVP of IR



Welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today and your interest in Walmart. Joining me today from our home office in Bentonville, are Walmart's CEO, Douglas McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey.



Doug and John David will first share their views on the quarter, and then we'll open the line to your questions. During the Q&A portion, we will be joined by our segment CEOs: John Furner from Walmart U.S., Kath McLay from Walmart International; and Chris Nicholas from Sam's Club.



For additional detail on our results, including highlights by segment, please see our earnings release and accompanying presentation on our website. We will make every effort to answer as many questions as we can in the hour we have scheduled for