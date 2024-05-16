Q1 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Yes. Thank you, Hannes, and welcome, everybody, to the first quarter 2024. And if you have seen it, it was a very good start into the year, very predictable and reliable numbers from all the businesses we're having. We are very happy on the track of our stated targets. Our first quarter financial results are very consistent with the multiyear trends that we showed.