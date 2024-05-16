Q1 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Krassowska - Zealand Pharma A/S-Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Welcome, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Zealand's results for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are the following members of Zealand's management team: Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer; Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer; and David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer. You can also find the related company announcements and interim reports on our website at zealandpharma.com. As described on Slide 2, I caution listeners that we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Moving to Slide 3, I will turn the call over to Adam Steensberg, President and CEO. Adam?



Adam Steensberg - Zealand Pharma A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management



Thank you, Anna, and thanks to everyone for joining today. I'm very pleased with the performance of our business in the