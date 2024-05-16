May 16, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Abdulaziz AlNaim - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Director of M&A - Business Development & Evaluation and IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ma'aden Earnings Call First Quarter of 2024. Thank you for joining us. My name is Abdulaziz AlNaim. (Operator Instructions). Once the call has been concluded, the presentation and all relevant material will be available on our website and on Ma'aden app. Please refer to the disclaimer on Slide 2, which applies to all disclosures made in today's presentation. And we note that all figures discussed during this presentation are in Saudi Real unless otherwise stated.



I'm joined today by our CEO, Bob Wilt; and our CFO, Louis Irvine. They will take us through the company's performance since the beginning of this year. (Operator Instructions). As usual we will open the floor for your questions at the end of this presentation. We hope to get through as much as possible today. However, if you have any follow-up questions or clarifications, please email us. With