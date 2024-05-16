Q4 2024 Canada Goose Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Ana Raman - Canada Goose Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, our Chairman and CEO; Neil Bowden, Chief Financial Officer; Carrie Baker, President of Brand and Commercial; and Beth Clymer, President of Finance, Strategy, and Administration.



We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In addition, the outlook that we provide today supersedes all prior financial outlook statements made by Canada Goose.



We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as