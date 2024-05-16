Q1 2024 Bit Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening depending on where you're joining us from. Thank you for being here. We are just giving a few more moments for attendees to dial in, so thank you for your patience. (Operator Instructions) Also, as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I'll now hand the call over to your host, Cameron Schnier, Head of Investor Relations at Bit Digital. Cameron, the floor is yours.



Cameron Schnier - Bit Digital Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Bit Digital first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer; and Erke Huang, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements we have been making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. And therefore refer you to our latest 20-F filing, yesterday 6-K filings and our other SEC filings.

