Q4 2024 DXC Technology Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the DXC Technology Q4 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Sweeney, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.



John Sweeney - DXC Technology Company - VP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. I'm pleased that you're joining us for the DXC Technology's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Our speakers on the call today will be Raul Fernandez, President and CEO; and Rob Del Bene, our EVP and CFO. The call is being webcast at DXC Investor Relations website, and the webcast includes slides that will accompany this discussion today.



Today's presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. In accordance with SEC rules, we provide a reconciliation of these measures to their respective and most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations can be found in the tables included in today's earnings release and in the webcast slides.



Certain comments we make on