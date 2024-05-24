Group Vice President Bradley James of Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) sold 2,030 shares of the company on May 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $95.24 per share, totaling approximately $193,337.20.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm known for its work in analyzing accidents and failures, as well as conducting regulatory compliance assessments for companies across various industries. This expertise is crucial for clients facing complex technical or scientific issues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,216 shares of Exponent Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Exponent Inc were trading at $95.24 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.20, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.58.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Exponent Inc is estimated at $105.94 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as insiders' transactions can be an indicator of their confidence in the company's prospects.

