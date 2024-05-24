Lori Wright, Senior Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI, Financial), executed a sale of 4,668 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,668 shares and has not made any purchases.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company's services include deposit products, cash management, and digital banking solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc were priced at $23.59. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.26 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc stands at 180.54, significantly above both the industry median of 9.67 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc is $18.43 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The insider transaction history for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.