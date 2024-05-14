On May 14, 2024, David Guyer, Director at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial), executed a sale of 11,625 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 11,625 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for eye diseases. The company's products are designed to treat serious eye disorders in a way that improves upon the standard of care and delivers significant clinical benefits to patients.

On the date of the transaction, shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $12.65. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $652.096 million.

The sale by the insider occurs in a context where EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has experienced a significant number of insider transactions over the past year. There have been 5 insider buys and 25 insider sells during this period.

Regarding the company's valuation, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.69, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider's recent transaction provides an important data point for investors and market watchers, reflecting the ongoing financial activities within EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

