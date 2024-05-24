James Coyle, Executive Vice President and President of North American Marketplaces at Openlane Inc (KAR, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Openlane Inc operates as a digital marketplace for wholesale used vehicles and related services. The company provides a platform for car dealers and other automotive professionals to buy and sell vehicles.

The shares were sold at a price of $18.09 each, totaling $108,540. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The stock of Openlane Inc (KAR, Financial) currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.95 billion. According to the latest data, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.05, based on a GF Value of $17.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Openlane Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and company valuation as per market standards.

