On May 15, 2024, Director Daniel Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $491.18 per share.

Tyler Technologies Inc is a major player in the provision of integrated software and technology services to the public sector, including cities, counties, states, and school districts across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,373 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Tyler Technologies Inc were trading at $491.18 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.72 billion. This valuation places the company's price-earnings ratio at 110.40, significantly above both the industry median of 27 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tyler Technologies Inc is estimated at $430.29 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

