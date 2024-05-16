On May 16, 2024, Banks Robert R. Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Nephros Inc (NEPH, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the insider's total holdings to 70,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales in the same period.

Nephros Inc is a medical device company that focuses on the development and commercialization of high-performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $2.24, valuing the transaction at $112,000. Following this acquisition, the market cap of Nephros Inc stands at $23.934 million.

The insider transaction history for Nephros Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with four insider buys and zero sells.

Regarding valuation, the shares were bought at a price close to the GF Value of $2.23, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF Value ratio stands at 1.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

