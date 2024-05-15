On May 15, 2024, Director Virginia Boulet of Ouster Inc (OUST, Financial) purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings significantly, contributing to a total of 112,600 shares purchased over the past year.

Ouster Inc, a company specializing in high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, saw this insider transaction occur at a stock price of $12.2. This price values the company at a market cap of approximately $527.324 million.

The purchase by the insider aligns with a broader trend within Ouster Inc, where there have been 10 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year. This activity provides insights into the internal perspectives on the company's valuation and future prospects.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ouster Inc is estimated at $6.43 per share, making the current price of $12.2 represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.9. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying event may signal confidence from the director in the company's future, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a premium above the intrinsic value. Investors and stakeholders in Ouster Inc will be watching closely to see how this investment plays out in the context of the company's strategic direction and market performance.

