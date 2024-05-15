On May 15, 2024, Charles Pacala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ouster Inc (OUST, Financial), purchased 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the total number of shares bought by the insider over the past year to 16,000, with no shares sold during the same period.

Ouster Inc, a company specializing in high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, saw this insider transaction occur at a share price of $12.33. This price values the company with a market cap of approximately $527.324 million.

The recent buying activity by the insider contrasts with the broader insider trend at Ouster Inc, which has recorded 10 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year.

Regarding valuation, the shares of Ouster Inc are currently trading at a price significantly above the GF Value of $6.43, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.92, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

