On May 14, 2024, Blake Borgeson, Director at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), executed a sale of 20,054 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 349,884 shares sold.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on integrating computational biology with industrial-scale automation to enhance drug discovery processes. The company aims to decode biology by integrating technological innovations, which helps in discovering treatments for complex diseases.

Following this transaction, shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.12. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.26 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

The valuation metrics for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc include various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These are adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, while there have been 75 insider sells, indicating a trend where insiders are reducing their stakes in the company.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, which could be an important signal for investors monitoring insider activities and overall market sentiment towards the stock.

