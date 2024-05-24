Mandell Crawley, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,954 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $99.61 each.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With a market cap of approximately $161.83 billion, it is one of the largest players in the financial sector.

Over the past year, Mandell Crawley has sold a total of 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale reflects a continuation of the insider's trading activities, aligning with the broader trend observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for Morgan Stanley shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been 19 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Morgan Stanley's shares were trading at $99.61 on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 18.14, which is slightly below the industry median of 19.3. This valuation places the company's earnings multiple slightly above its historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates, Morgan Stanley is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value suggests that the stock is trading at a fair price, aligning closely with its intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the firm's current valuation and future prospects.

