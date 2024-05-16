Release Date: May 16, 2024

Positive Points

AIM ImmunoTech Inc reported positive safety and tolerability results from the Duripanc study, with no severe adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity observed.

The company announced promising interim data suggesting a synergistic effect of Ampligen combined with pembrolizumab in treating recurrent ovarian cancer, potentially enhancing therapeutic impact significantly.

Successful completion of cGMP manufacturing of 9,042 clinical vials of Ampligen, demonstrating repeatable manufacturing expertise critical for commercial partnerships and clinical trials.

The addition of Dr. Charles Lapp to the medical and scientific team, enhancing the company's research capabilities in ME/CFS and long COVID.

Engagement with a skilled B&D oncology group and ongoing collaborations with major pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, indicating strong industry interest and potential for future partnerships.

Negative Points

The company faces significant risks and uncertainties with forward-looking statements, as actual results could materially differ.

Dependence on third-party sources for studies and data, which have not been independently verified by AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Increased G&A expenses compared to the previous year, indicating higher operational costs.

The need for further data analysis in the AMP-518 trial for post-COVID fatigue, which delays the next steps and IND submission.

Challenges in manufacturing costs and processes, as noted in the recent batch production by a contract manufacturer, which could impact future scalability and cost-efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How many patients were evaluated in the interim ovarian readout, and what are the next steps for the program?

A: Thomas Equels, President and CEO of AIM ImmunoTech, stated that approximately 27 subjects were evaluated, with 21 being evaluable. He highlighted the strong interim data indicating that Ampligen enhances the therapeutic impact of the cisplatin-pembrolizumab program, suggesting a strong synergy. The next steps involve additional patient evaluations as per the protocol.

Q: Can you provide an update on the post-COVID conditions study and the expected timeline for the next steps?

A: Thomas Equels explained that the data analysis involves tens of thousands of pages, aiming to refine the inclusion criteria for the next study based on the onset and severity of the disease. Christopher McAleer, Scientific Officer, added that they are awaiting exploratory biomarker analysis expected in the next three months, which will help identify responders and non-responders and inform the design of the next trial.

Q: What are your expectations for the next steps after the positive interim data from the ovarian program?

A: Thomas Equels discussed the potential of moving forward based on the Phase 2 trial data, funded through a Merck grant. He emphasized the broad potential of Ampligen in combination with pembrolizumab across various solid tumors, which could significantly impact commercialization strategies with oncology companies.

Q: What is the status of various investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs) and their potential impact?

A: Thomas Equels mentioned that while the timing and data release of ISTs are controlled by external parties, the trials have advanced AIM ImmunoTech's position in oncology. He anticipates further publications and data that could de-risk major oncology trials and inform future strategies.

Q: Can you discuss the partnership environment and potential strategies for advancing your trials?

A: Thomas Equels highlighted ongoing collaborations with major pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck. He mentioned engaging with a skilled B&D oncology group to target potential strategic partners, emphasizing the importance of Ampligen's role in enhancing the efficacy of underperforming checkpoint inhibitors.

Q: Could you provide insights into the recent manufacturing of Ampligen and future production plans?

A: Thomas Equels confirmed the successful recent manufacturing of Ampligen, noting the consistent process used by their contract manufacturer, Jubilant HollisterStier. He discussed the potential need for future production if large-scale oncology trials are initiated, emphasizing efforts to optimize the manufacturing process for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

