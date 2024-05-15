On May 15, 2024, Avi Zeevi, Director at Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), executed a sale of 26,264 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 449,960 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial services company, providing online money transfer and digital payment services. The company facilitates cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for small businesses, online sellers, and freelancers globally.

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc were priced at $5.9 on the day of the sale, valuing the transaction at approximately $154,857.6. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $2.188 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 19.37, which is below both the industry median of 27 and the historical median for the company. Additionally, with a current stock price of $5.9 and a GF Value of $6.31, Payoneer Global Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 29 insider sells at Payoneer Global Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

