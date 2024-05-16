On May 16, 2024, Timothy Keaney, President of Asset Management, purchased 84,210 shares of AlTi Global Inc (ALTI, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $4.56 per share, totaling approximately $384,037.60.

AlTi Global Inc operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of aluminum-ion batteries. This innovative approach aims to offer alternatives to traditional lithium-ion batteries, with applications across various industries including automotive and consumer electronics.

The insider transaction history at AlTi Global Inc shows a mixed activity over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells. The recent purchase by the insider indicates a potential positive outlook on the company's future, despite the mixed transaction trend.

Shares of AlTi Global Inc are currently trading with a market cap of $326.428 million. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Investors may also consider the GF Value to assess if the stock is trading at a fair value.

Over the past year, Timothy Keaney has increased his holdings in AlTi Global Inc by purchasing 84,210 shares, with no recorded sales of shares. This activity might suggest a strong belief in the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

Investors and stakeholders in AlTi Global Inc will continue to monitor insider transactions as an indicator of confidence and potential future performance of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.