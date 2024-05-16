Release Date: May 16, 2024

Positive Points

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK, Financial) is on the verge of receiving approval for ONS-5010 in Europe, expected within the current quarter, which represents a significant market opportunity.

The company has successfully closed a private placement with gross proceeds of up to $172 million, enhancing its financial position to support upcoming product launches and operations.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has made substantial progress with the FDA, including an agreement on a Special Protocol Assessment for their NORSE EIGHT study, aiming for a BLA resubmission by the end of the year.

The company is actively engaged in preparing for commercial launch in both the EU and the UK, with initial launches planned for the first quarter of calendar 2025.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has already enrolled over 30% of the patients for the NORSE EIGHT study, indicating good progress towards completing the study as planned.

Negative Points

There are ongoing regulatory challenges and uncertainties, including the need to resolve CMC questions and comments received from the FDA.

The company's reliance on the successful development and market acceptance of a single product candidate, ONS-5010, which could pose risks if the product fails to gain approval or meet commercial expectations.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) faces intense competition in the retina anti-VEGF space, both in the US and Europe, which could impact market share and pricing strategies.

The need for further clinical trials for additional indications like DME and BRVO, which will require additional resources and time to complete.

Dependence on third-party manufacturers and partners for the production and distribution of ONS-5010, which could lead to potential supply chain issues or delays.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for the approval and launch of ONS-5010 in Europe and the UK?

A: C. Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics, mentioned that the company expects potential approval of ONS-5010 in Europe within the current quarter and in the UK by the third quarter of 2024. The initial launches in these regions are planned for the first quarter of calendar 2025.

Q: Can you discuss the financial strategy following the recent private placement?

A: Lawrence Kenyon, CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, explained that the successful private placement, which closed with gross proceeds of up to $172 million, positions the company well to pursue its strategic goals, including potential approvals and commercial launches in Europe and the U.S. The company believes this funding will support operations through calendar 2025.

Q: How does the NORSE EIGHT study design support your confidence in the trial's outcome?

A: C. Russell Trenary highlighted that the NORSE TWO pivotal trial, which had a similar dosing regimen to NORSE EIGHT in its first 90 days, showed non-inferiority between ONS-5010 and Lucentis, supporting their confidence in the NORSE EIGHT trial.

Q: What are the current enrollment details for the NORSE EIGHT study?

A: C. Russell Trenary reported that as of the call, about 60 sites are enrolling patients, and they have reached approximately 30% of patient enrollment. The company aims to complete enrollment by the third quarter of this year.

Q: Could you update us on the pricing discussions for ONS-5010?

A: C. Russell Trenary discussed that the pricing landscape is favorable, with recent market entries driving average selling prices higher. Outlook Therapeutics plans to position ONS-5010 as a cost-effective alternative in both the U.S. and European markets, aligning with the existing two-segment market of high-cost brands and lower-cost bevacizumab.

Q: What are the plans for commercializing ONS-5010 in Europe?

A: C. Russell Trenary indicated that Outlook Therapeutics plans to launch ONS-5010 in Europe independently, utilizing their partnership with Cencora for logistics and support while maintaining direct sales and customer interactions. However, they remain open to partnerships that could enhance shareholder value.

