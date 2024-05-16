Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

AMAT reports strong Q2 performance with significant advancements in semiconductor technologies and optimistic future revenue projections.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q2 net sales approximately $6.65 billion.
  • Gross Margin: Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 70 basis points to 47.5%.
  • Net Income: Non-GAAP EPS grew 4.5% to $2.09.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated nearly $1.14 billion in Q2.
  • Advanced Packaging Revenue: Expected to grow to approximately $1.7 billion this year.
  • Service Business Revenue: Applied Global Services (AGS) revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $1.53 billion.
  • Capital Expenditure: Over $20 billion reinvested in R&D and over $5 billion in capital additions over the past 10 fiscal years.
  • Dividends: Announced a 25% increase in dividend per share this year.
  • Stock Buybacks: Repurchased 4.1 million shares at an average price of $197.77, totaling $820 million in Q2.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) reported Q2 revenue and earnings toward the high end of their guided range, indicating strong performance.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from secular growth trends in technology, including AI, IoT, and clean energy, which are driving demand for advanced semiconductors.
  • Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) has a broad and connected portfolio of materials engineering solutions that are critical for major semiconductor inflections, supporting consistent outperformance.
  • The company expects significant revenue growth from gate-all-around nodes, projecting over $2.5 billion in 2024 and potentially doubling in 2025.
  • Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is experiencing double-digit growth in its service business, with a new record revenue of $1.5 billion this quarter, supported by long-term service agreements.

Negative Points

  • The complexity of new semiconductor technologies increases the implementation challenges, requiring earlier and deeper collaboration with customers, which could pose integration risks.
  • Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) faces headwinds from trade rules, which restricted access to more than 10% of the China market in 2023.
  • The company's performance is highly dependent on the continuous adoption and ramp-up of advanced technologies like gate-all-around and high-bandwidth memory, which may face market or technical hurdles.
  • While DRAM and NAND segments show promise, the actual growth is contingent on market acceptance and the successful ramp-up of new technologies in these areas.
  • Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) must navigate the increasing competition in the semiconductor equipment market, especially from companies expanding their own advanced material engineering capabilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss your visibility today and how your ongoing conversations are going with your large customers as it pertains both to your outlook for the second half versus the first half on a calendar basis as well as building that potential backlog into calendar '25?
A: (Brice A. Hill - SVP, CFO & leads Global Information Services) We see a shift from high DRAM shipments in China in the first half to increased ICAPS strength and leading logic strength in the second half, particularly with the advent of gate-all-around technology. For 2025, we anticipate significant growth driven by gate-all-around technology as it ramps towards high-volume manufacturing.

Q: Regarding the qualitative 2025 outlook, you mentioned $2.5 billion from gate-all-around this year, potentially doubling next year. Could you clarify if this suggests $5 billion in gate-all-around in 2025?
A: (Brice A. Hill - SVP, CFO & leads Global Information Services) Yes, the $2.5 billion figure for this year encompasses all our revenue associated with gate-all-around technology, not just the increment. We expect this to potentially double next year as the technology continues to ramp up.

Q: As you invest more in materials engineering, climbing up the value chain, should this move towards adding more value reflect in higher profitability?
A: (Gary E. Dickerson - President, CEO & Executive Director) Absolutely, as we engage deeply with customers on major device architecture inflections and deliver more value, we aim to capture more value. This should reflect in higher profitability as our contributions become more critical to our customers' success.

Q: With the forecast increase in gate-all-around by $1 billion and HBM by $100 million, does this mean the second half of the year is conceptually over $1 billion higher than previously thought?
A: (Brice A. Hill - SVP, CFO & leads Global Information Services) The $2.5 billion figure represents all revenue associated with gate-all-around, not just an increase. The increase in demand is reflected in our Q3 guidance, filling in for the drop in China DRAM shipments with stronger ICAPS and leading logic shipments.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected growth and drivers for your advanced packaging business, particularly how soon you expect it to double?
A: (Gary E. Dickerson - President, CEO & Executive Director) Advanced packaging is a significant growth area driven by the need for better connectivity and performance in AI servers and other applications. We expect this segment to double over the next few years, driven by our broad technology portfolio and deep customer engagements.

Q: What trends are you observing in the ICAPS market, particularly the difference in growth between China and non-China?
A: (Brice A. Hill - SVP, CFO & leads Global Information Services) The ICAPS market remains strong, with China being our largest market. Despite mixed end markets, customers are investing in forward-looking demand, leading to strong quarters and an expectation of continued strength.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.