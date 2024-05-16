Release Date: May 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial) reported a significant growth in global unit sales, increasing over 11% during the quarter, reflecting a partial recovery in total loss frequency and share gains.

The company's U.S. noninsurance automotive and dealer volume, excluding low value and wholesale units, increased 19% year-over-year, highlighting strong performance in this segment.

International business saw robust unit growth of over 21%, with both fee units and purchase units showing substantial increases, indicating successful expansion efforts outside the U.S.

Global revenue for Copart Inc (CPRT) increased to $1.13 billion, up over $105 million or about 10% from the previous year, driven primarily by increased volume.

Copart Inc (CPRT) continues to invest in technology and infrastructure, enhancing its auction platform and services, which contributes to sustained growth and customer satisfaction.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, global average selling prices (ASPs) declined by about 3% from the year-ago period, with U.S. insurance ASPs down less than 2% and international ASPs down about 5%.

The company observed a 14% year-over-year decline in the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, indicating potential challenges in the used vehicle market that could impact future performance.

General and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation increased significantly by more than $23 million, reflecting higher operational costs.

The gross margin percentage decreased approximately 70 basis points to 46.6%, with U.S. gross profit margin also seeing a decrease, which could signal rising cost pressures.

While international growth is strong, the complexity of managing diverse markets and regulatory environments poses ongoing challenges for scaling operations efficiently.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the relationship for Copart and your dealer car ASPs as used car values are dropping, if any?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) Dealer car selling prices are somewhat softer due to a decrease in used vehicle prices. However, the total loss frequency and the expansion of the relevant window of cars that Copart can address for dealers are increasing, which has a natural effect on dealer cars as well.

Q: How are ASPs trending all else equal?

A: (Leah C. Stearns - SVP & CFO) Manheim is down about 14% year-over-year, while Copart's dealer units are down just over 5%. This is due to a mix shift towards higher-value units, which helps mitigate the overall headwinds that the broader used vehicle index faces.

Q: Where is the growth coming from in dealer cars?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) The growth in dealer cars comes from various competitors, including physical auctions and wholesalers. Copart competes effectively against different outlets depending on the type of seller, expanding its footprint in the dealer car market.

Q: How much closer are you on the path to better monetizing data and driving better total loss-rate decisions?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) There is still significant potential for insurance companies to make better and faster total loss decisions using data-informed approaches. Copart continues to offer tools to expedite and improve these decisions, indicating ongoing opportunities for enhancing total loss practices.

Q: What's driving the 21% growth in international markets?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) Growth in international markets is due to a combination of factors including total loss frequency, market penetration, and geographic expansion. Copart is experiencing growth across major countries like Canada, Brazil, the U.K., the Middle East, Germany, and Spain.

Q: Can you provide insights on your experience moving towards higher value units within the dealer segment?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) Copart has been focusing on serving the dealer network better by expanding the range of services provided, which differ from those offered to insurance companies. This includes addressing the needs for higher-value units and expanding the buyer base to include those relevant for an expanding portfolio of dealer cars.

Q: How should we think about the OpEx cadence over the next 12 to 18 months?

A: (Jeffrey Liaw - CEO & Director) Copart expects to continue investing prudently, aiming for long-term returns. While there has been a recent increase in G&A expenses due to strategic investments, Copart remains committed to achieving operating leverage and managing expenses effectively to support long-term growth.

