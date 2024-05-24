E.ON SE's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of E.ON SE's Dividends

E.ON SE (EONGY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into E.ON SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does E.ON SE Do?

Since completing the transformative deal with RWE in 2019, E.ON SE has two core businesses: energy networks and customer solutions. Its retail supply serves around 47 million customers primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden. Its networks business operates in Germany, Sweden, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

A Glimpse at E.ON SE's Dividend History

E.ON SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1998. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down E.ON SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, E.ON SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.04%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, E.ON SE's annual dividend growth rate was 3.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 9.20% per year. And over the past decade, E.ON SE's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.80%.

Based on E.ON SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of E.ON SE stock as of today is approximately 5.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, E.ON SE's dividend payout ratio is 0.09.

E.ON SE's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks E.ON SE's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. E.ON SE's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and E.ON SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. E.ON SE's revenue has increased by approximately 15.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.78% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, E.ON SE's earnings increased by approximately 143.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 98.14% of global competitors.

Conclusion

With a robust dividend history, promising yield projections, and strong growth metrics, E.ON SE appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payouts. The company's strategic focus on essential energy services, combined with its financial health and growth trajectory, underscores its capacity to provide value to shareholders. For investors seeking dividend growth stocks, E.ON SE presents a compelling case. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

