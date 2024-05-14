Q3 2024 Verbio SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Claus Sauter - Verbio SE - Founder, Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Mrs. Malok. Good afternoon or in my case, good morning, and thank you very much for joining today's earnings call. With me on this call today is Olaf Troeber, our CFO. At the moment, I am in the United States in our headquarter in Stamford, Connecticut. We are making good progress here in South Bend, in Nevada, the ethanol plants as well as in Valent and also in Europe. Our strategy remains steadfast, even in the dynamic renewable market. We are now 10, almost 11 months in our financial